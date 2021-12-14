Analysts Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.06. Sotherly Hotels posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,764. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

