Analysts Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Upwork reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 38,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,759. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Upwork has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -129.92 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $68,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,523,965.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,513 shares of company stock worth $12,115,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 32.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after buying an additional 571,226 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 73.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after buying an additional 265,226 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 36.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

