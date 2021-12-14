Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Wingstop reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period.

WING stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.10. 9,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,636. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 165.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

