Analysts Set Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Price Target at $22.57

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,043,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,039,000 after acquiring an additional 129,671 shares during the last quarter.

ATI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,114. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.