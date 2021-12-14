Analysts Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

