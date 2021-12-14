Analysts Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) PT at $67.00

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 139,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 31,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.78. 5,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,833. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

