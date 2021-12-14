Analysts Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target at $37.92

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITPOF. TD Securities reduced their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.82. 815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

