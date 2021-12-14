Analysts Set Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Target Price at $189.29

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDGL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.12. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $142.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.82 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

