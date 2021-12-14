Analysts Set Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Target Price at $56.00

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Separately, Citigroup cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 1,036.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 237,008 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,606,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meredith stock remained flat at $$59.07 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,363,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,848. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.07. Meredith has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.84 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

