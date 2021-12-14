Analysts Set OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) PT at $34.67

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,113 shares of company stock worth $1,885,691. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 21.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,048. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $657.84 million, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 0.54.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

