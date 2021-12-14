Analysts Set UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) PT at $67.55

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PATH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised UiPath to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock worth $14,173,450. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

PATH opened at $43.50 on Friday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

