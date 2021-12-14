Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Croda International (CRDA)

Croda International (LON: CRDA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/9/2021 – Croda International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 9,400 ($124.22) price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Croda International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 9,500 ($125.55) price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Croda International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/30/2021 – Croda International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 9,400 ($124.22) price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Croda International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/15/2021 – Croda International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/19/2021 – Croda International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Croda International stock opened at £104 ($137.44) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,394.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,502.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock has a market cap of £14.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17. Croda International Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6,032 ($79.71) and a 12-month high of £104.95 ($138.69).

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.46), for a total value of £201,980 ($266,922.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4 shares of company stock worth $36,445.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

