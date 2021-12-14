Analyzing Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) & SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime 7.86% 5.57% 4.96% Skyworks Solutions 29.33% 32.70% 23.33%

SiTime has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SiTime and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Skyworks Solutions 0 10 11 0 2.52

SiTime presently has a consensus price target of $312.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.41%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $212.28, suggesting a potential upside of 33.08%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than SiTime.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiTime and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $116.16 million 44.42 -$9.37 million $0.66 406.08 Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 5.16 $1.50 billion $8.97 17.78

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiTime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats SiTime on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

