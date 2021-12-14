Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($91.35) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.56 ($72.54).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a one year high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

