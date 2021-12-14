AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Reaches $0.0334

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $32.28 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded up 55.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00201389 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

