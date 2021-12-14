Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANTM. Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.10.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $430.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.91. Anthem has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Anthem by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Anthem by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.