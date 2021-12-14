ApeSwap Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.26 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $86.35 million and $2.26 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00055744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.47 or 0.07995125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00077130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,625.34 or 0.99457638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 82,726,302 coins and its circulating supply is 82,578,494 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

