AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Trading Up 4.1%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) shares were up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 46,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,678,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AppHarvest by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AppHarvest by 84.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

