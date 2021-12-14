AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.47.

APP stock opened at $88.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.54. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09.

In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 10,700 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $856,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,432,892 shares of company stock valued at $772,241,783 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 78.6% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,850,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 39.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

