Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 101,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,007,663 shares.The stock last traded at $4.50 and had previously closed at $4.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABUS. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.64.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 188,576 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

