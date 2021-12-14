Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,949 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.