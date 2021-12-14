Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut Arena Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Arena Pharmaceuticals to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.25. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,197,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 151.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

