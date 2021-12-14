Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

ARNA has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

