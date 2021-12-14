Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 557,468 shares.The stock last traded at $91.09 and had previously closed at $90.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,466,000 after purchasing an additional 61,393 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,531,000 after purchasing an additional 121,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

