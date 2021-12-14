Ares Management Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Ares Management has raised its dividend by 41.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Ares Management has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ares Management to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.04. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.44.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ares Management stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 91,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Ares Management worth $46,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

