Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $11.41. Arhaus shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 22,927 shares traded.

Specifically, CMO Jennifer E. Porter acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

