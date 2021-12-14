Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Down 89.7% in November

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARKAY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Arkema from €123.00 ($138.20) to €120.00 ($134.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arkema from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arkema in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.24.

OTCMKTS ARKAY traded down $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.86. 5,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $105.70 and a fifty-two week high of $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Arkema will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

