ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

COP opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

