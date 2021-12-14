ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

NYSE WELL opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

