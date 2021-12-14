ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $216,000 in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $224.42 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.94 and a 200-day moving average of $215.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

