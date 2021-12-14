ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $216,000 in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $224.42 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.94 and a 200-day moving average of $215.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.16.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 11.82%.
In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
