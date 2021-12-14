ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,194 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,400,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 297,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,495,000 after acquiring an additional 285,035 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,588,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,871,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $110.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average of $127.26. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.