ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 600,072 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

NYSE IBM opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

