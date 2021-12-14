Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $176.93

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.93 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 205.28 ($2.71). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 203 ($2.68), with a volume of 146,529 shares.

The company has a market cap of £199.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 199.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.93.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £4,626.02 ($6,113.41).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.