ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 3,040 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($40.17) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($38.32) target price on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($43.61) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($53.52) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.86) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,520.77 ($59.74).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,311 ($30.54) on Friday. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 2,027 ($26.79) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($79.22). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,541.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,615.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41.

In other ASOS news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($32.76), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($130,649.56). Also, insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.62) per share, with a total value of £104,265 ($137,789.08). Insiders bought 9,167 shares of company stock worth $21,642,629 in the last 90 days.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

