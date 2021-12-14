Aspiriant LLC Buys 795 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

