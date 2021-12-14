Aspiriant LLC Has $67.03 Million Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,849 shares during the quarter. Bill.com makes up about 3.9% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $67,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $227,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $942,905.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 472,869 shares of company stock valued at $142,251,283 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $250.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.64 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.40.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.80.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.