Aspiriant LLC Purchases 9,237 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 113.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $2,296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,319 shares of company stock worth $25,251,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.66.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

