Aspiriant LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 525,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 29,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $274.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $255.23 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

