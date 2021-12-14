Aspiriant LLC Sells 589 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

