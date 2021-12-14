ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Price Target Raised to €47.80

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from €44.40 ($49.89) to €47.80 ($53.71) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of ASR Nederland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get ASR Nederland alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASRRF opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. ASR Nederland has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASR Nederland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASR Nederland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.