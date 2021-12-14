Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $572,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 8,265.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 149,442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,207,000 after acquiring an additional 57,506 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,214 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,164,000 after acquiring an additional 811,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.21.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

