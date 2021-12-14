Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,863,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,248,000 after acquiring an additional 67,266 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,793 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $3,676,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,859 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $136.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $103.70 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

