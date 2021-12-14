AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on AZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.58 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $169.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
