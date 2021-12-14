AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AZN. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.58 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $169.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

