AstroNova, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AstroNova in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.20.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ALOT opened at $14.00 on Monday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $101.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

