Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.41

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 53600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Laurentian decreased their price target on Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.33 million and a P/E ratio of 2.73.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

