Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Short Interest Down 86.9% in November

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the November 15th total of 396,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 453,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE ASZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,893. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASZ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 299,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

