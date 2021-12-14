Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.23.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of AVLR opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -122.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,118. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,115,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,937 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth about $29,853,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Avalara by 11.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.