Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 103 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after buying an additional 172,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.32.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

