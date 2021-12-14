Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $382,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.17.

