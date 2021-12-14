Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 4.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $96.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.